Police release e-fit after alleged indecent exposure on Broadstairs beach

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Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify following an alleged indecent exposure incident on a popular Kent beach. Kent Police are investigating after a man was reportedly seen acting inappropriately and exposing himself to a woman at Botany Bay beach in Broadstairs. The incident is alleged to have happened between 12.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, 28 June . Officers have now released an e-fit of a man they believe may have information that could assist the investigation. Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man, witnessed the incident or has other information which could help detectives to come forward. Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 , quoting reference 46/105240/26 . The investigation remains ongoing.

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