More than 3kg of suspected Class A drugs and £5,000 cash seized in Deal

Two men have been charged with drug supply offences after police seized more than 3kg of suspected Class A drugs and thousands of pounds in cash from a property in Deal. Officers attended an address in Stockdale Gardens on Friday, August 14, intending to arrest a man who was wanted in connection with an unrelated offence. After entering the property, officers encountered two other men inside and carried out a search. Police subsequently discovered approximately 1kg of suspected heroin and 2kg of suspected cocaine, along with more than £5,000 in cash. All three men were arrested at the scene. Within hours, Jack Moore, 36, of no fixed address, and Mark Burrows, 46, also of no fixed address, were charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. The pair were remanded in custody and appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court the following day. They have since been further remanded in custody and are due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, September 14. A third man, aged 46, who was also arrested at the property has been released on bail while police enquiries continue. The seizure and arrests were made less than 24 hours after officers initially attended the address.