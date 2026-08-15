Two Pedestrians Injured After Van Mounts Pavement in Rye

Police are appealing for witnesses after a white Mercedes Vito mounted the pavement and struck two pedestrians in East Street, Rye, on Friday afternoon (14 August). The collision happened at around 1.30pm when the van hit a man and a woman outside a shop. The impact also caused damage to the shop front. Both pedestrians were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman suffered potentially life-changing injuries. A 37-year-old man from Willesborough, Kent, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was taken into custody and later released on bail while police continue their enquiries. East Street was closed at its junction with the High Street while emergency services treated those involved, officers investigated the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

PC Sam Bourne, of the Roads Policing Unit, said the area was “very busy” at the time of the collision and urged anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward. Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage that may have captured the collision.

Officers have also thanked the local community for showing compassion towards those involved and for their patience while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant footage is asked to email [email protected], quoting serial 897 of 14/08.