Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 28-year-old man from Havant

Police have launched an appeal to find a 28-year-old man who has gone missing from Havant, with officers becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. Jay King was last seen in the Monkwood Close area of Havant at around 1.45pm on Friday, August 14. Police have been carrying out extensive enquiries in an effort to locate him but have now appealed to members of the public for assistance.

arrested-after-16-year-old-boy-stabbed-during-ramsgate-town-centre-disturbance/" class="uknip-inline-link">Officers said concerns for Jay’s welfare are increasing as efforts to establish his whereabouts continue. Jay is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build, with black hair.

He has a distinctive tattoo consisting of large letters on the right side of his neck and wears white earrings in both ears. When he was last seen, Jay was wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging bottoms and green and white trainers.

Police have specifically asked anyone who sees Jay not to approach him. Anyone who has seen him or has information about his current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 44260394146.