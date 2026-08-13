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MURDER PROBE Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead at Reading home

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner found dead at Reading home

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 70s was found dead inside a property in Reading. Thames Valley Police launched an investigation after officers were called to an address on Wensley Road at around 7.20am on Wednesday, August 12, following concerns for the welfare of a man. Officers attended the property and discovered the body of a man in his 70s inside. An investigation was launched to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. As part of those enquiries, a 60-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody. Officers have continued carrying out enquiries at the Wensley Road property today, Thursday, August 13, and police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward. Detective Inspector Jon Morely, of Reading CID, said:

“Our thoughts remain first and foremost with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died.

“We know that this news is likely to cause concern locally; however, we do not believe there to be any ongoing risk to the wider community. “Our investigation into the circumstances of how this man died is ongoing, and as part of this we have made an arrest.

“We are urging anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please get in touch with us if you haven’t already.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Wensley Road area between 2.30pm on 11 August and 8am on 12 August and saw anything out of place.

“We would be interested in obtaining any CCTV, doorbell or dash camera footage from the area which hasn’t already been submitted to police.” Detectives said there will continue to be a visible police presence in the area and urged residents with concerns to speak to officers. Police have also asked people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death on social media while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260416747. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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