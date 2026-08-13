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POLICE MANHUNT Teenager stabbed in Streatham as police hunt attacker

Teenager stabbed in Streatham as police hunt attacker

A 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight in Streatham. Metropolitan Police officers were called to Wavertree Road at around 3.57pm on Wednesday, August 12, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a 19-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Police have since confirmed his injuries are neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

No arrests have been made and officers are continuing enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, August 12, at 3.57pm police were called to reports of a stabbing on Wavertree Road, Streatham.

“Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a 19-year-old man for stab wounds before taking him to hospital. “His injuries have since been confirmed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing. “No arrests have been made at this stage.” Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward. Anyone who can assist the investigation should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 5079/12Aug.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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