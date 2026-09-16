Man jailed after killing 72-year-old in doorstep assault in Wakefield

A man has been jailed for more than six years after fatally assaulting a 72-year-old pensioner on his own doorstep before moving him inside the property and driving away.

Stephen Jedynak died at Pinderfields Hospital on 27 December after being found unresponsive at his home in Thorntree Court, Crofton, three days earlier.

A forensic post-mortem examination found Stephen had suffered serious head injuries consistent with an assault, prompting West Yorkshire Police‘s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team to launch a murder investigation.

Detectives recovered CCTV footage showing an altercation outside Stephen’s home on 23 December.

The footage showed Hamza Shafique punch Stephen to the side of the head, causing the 72-year-old to strike his head against the front door before collapsing to the ground.

Shafique then moved the injured man inside the property, closed the door and drove away.

Police enquiries into the vehicle led officers to arrest Shafique on 8 January alongside two other men, aged 32 and 23.

All three were initially arrested on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. A fourth man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The other men were subsequently released on bail, with enquiries into the drugs-related matters continuing.

Shafique was charged with manslaughter on 9 January and remanded in custody.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court, Shafique, now 28, of Maidstone Street, Bradford, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for causing Stephen’s death.