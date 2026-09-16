Jury finds man fatally assaulted Elizabeth line worker in unprovoked Ilford station attack

A jury has found that a man fatally assaulted an Elizabeth line employee in an unprovoked attack at Ilford station, following an investigation by British Transport Police.

Ayodele Jamgbadi, 30, formerly of Kingston Road, Ilford, was deemed unfit to stand trial because of significant mental health issues.

A Trial of Facts began at Inner London Crown Court on Monday 14 September to determine whether Jamgbadi carried out the physical act alleged against him, rather than determining criminal guilt in the usual way.

On Wednesday 16 September, the jury concluded that Jamgbadi punched 61-year-old Jorge Ortega at Ilford station on 4 December 2024.

Mr Ortega suffered a catastrophic brain injury and was taken to hospital, where he died two days later.

His family paid tribute to him following the jury’s finding, describing him as “a loving husband, a devoted father and a wonderful grandfather”.

British Transport Police Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: “Mr Ortega was a kind and hardworking man who was carrying out his duties as usual that evening, when he became the victim of a wholly unacceptable act of violence.

“Nobody should be subjected to abuse, intimidation or violence whilst travelling or working on the rail network.

“Protecting the public and rail staff remains a priority for the British Transport Police, and we are committed to relentlessly pursuing offenders and bringing them to justice.”