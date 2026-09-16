£20,000 reward offered in hunt for killers of Farnborough woman Janna Fuller

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of a woman in Farnborough.

Janna Fuller, 58, was found dead on 27 July 2026 inside an outbuilding at a property she owned in Ettrick Court.

A murder investigation has been launched and Crimestoppers is now appealing for information which could help establish what happened to Janna.

Investigators are particularly interested in her movements between 22 June and 27 July, anyone she may have been in contact with during that period and information concerning the property in Ettrick Court.

People who noticed any unusual or suspicious activity in the area during those weeks are also being urged to come forward.

Crimestoppers said: “No piece of information is too small, and it could be the vital detail that helps bring those responsible to justice.”

Information provided to the independent charity can be given anonymously.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the charity’s website.