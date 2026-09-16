Woman jailed for life after stabbing vulnerable man to death at Haydock flat

A woman has been jailed for life after stabbing a vulnerable man to death at his home following an evening in which the pair had been drinking vodka together.

Kayleigh Smart, 40, killed 34-year-old Liam Collier at his flat in supported accommodation on Sherlock Avenue, Haydock.

The pair had met through Facebook and Smart paid for a taxi before they spent the evening together drinking vodka.

Shortly after 10.30pm, neighbours heard Liam desperately screaming for help and shouting that he was being stabbed.

During a harrowing 999 call, Liam could be heard begging Smart to stop.

He was subsequently found outside the flat suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics fought to save him, but he died from injuries to his chest.

Smart initially blamed her former partner for the attack before claiming Liam had drugged her. She later told doctors she believed she had been “set up” and had carried a knife for protection.

The murder weapon was never recovered.

Psychiatric experts concluded Smart’s perception of reality had been grossly distorted at the time of the killing. She admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

At Liverpool Crown Court, Smart was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of eight years.

Judge Brian Cummings KC also imposed a Section 45A hospital direction, meaning Smart will initially be detained in a secure psychiatric hospital. If she is later considered well enough to leave hospital, she can be transferred to prison to continue serving her sentence.

The judge described Liam’s killing as “horrifying” and “unprovoked”, saying he had suffered significant physical and mental distress before his death.

Impact statements from Liam’s family were read to the court.

His mother described how passing his former flat remained a constant reminder of the night he was killed, while his sister said his death had changed their family forever.

His father said the family would give anything to hear Liam’s voice and see his smile again.