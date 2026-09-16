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FIND HIM Desperate search launched for missing three-year-old boy in Suffolk

Desperate search launched for missing three-year-old boy in Suffolk

 

A major search operation is continuing for a three-year-old boy who disappeared from a playground in a Suffolk village.

Noah was last seen at around 3pm on Tuesday 15 September in Brantham after becoming separated from his grandfather while visiting an under-fives playground in Merriam Close.

The youngster is reported to be partially deaf, non-verbal and autistic, with police warning that he may not respond when his name is called.

Suffolk Police described Noah as white with curly ginger hair. He was wearing a white Bluey T-shirt, shorts and white trainers when he disappeared.

He is believed to have run along a footpath beside the playground in the direction of a new-build housing estate and Decoy Pond.

Huge emergency search continues

Police, firefighters, Coastguard teams, a search-and-rescue helicopter and scores of local residents have been involved in efforts to find the youngster.

Search teams have checked woodland, fields and areas around the River Stour, while firefighters were seen looking beneath vehicles and over garden walls. Trains using the nearby railway line were also reported to have been slowed as a precaution.

Noah’s father, Rhys Woods, thanked those helping but asked members of the public not to enter the Decoy Pond area because it had already been thoroughly searched and large numbers of people could interfere with infrared searches.

He said: “Thank you again for all your help, and I’m praying we find him.”

Suffolk Constabulary has asked residents in the area to check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings.

HM Coastguard confirmed a helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Felixstowe and Holbrook had been deployed to assist police.

Anyone who believes they have seen Noah should contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 203 of 15 September.

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