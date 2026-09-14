Man jailed after killing vulnerable pensioner in doorstep assault in Wakefield

A man who fatally assaulted a vulnerable 72-year-old pensioner on the doorstep of his Wakefield home has been jailed for more than six years.

Hamza Shafique, 28, of Maidstone Street, Bradford, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Stephen Jedynak at Leeds Crown Court and was sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

Mr Jedynak died at Pinderfields Hospital on 27 December after being found unresponsive at his home in Thorntree Court, Crofton, three days earlier.

His death was referred to police by the Coroner’s Office on 31 December. A murder investigation was subsequently launched after a forensic post-mortem examination found serious head injuries consistent with an assault.

CCTV captured fatal assault

Detectives established that Mr Jedynak had been attacked during an altercation outside his home on 23 December.

CCTV footage recorded from a distance showed Shafique punching the 72-year-old to the side of the head.

The impact caused Mr Jedynak to strike his head against his front door before slumping to the ground.

Shafique then moved the seriously injured pensioner inside the property, closed the door and drove away.

Mr Jedynak remained inside the property for several hours before he was eventually found unresponsive.

Police enquiries into the vehicle involved led detectives to arrest Shafique on 8 January alongside two other men, aged 32 and 23.

All three were arrested on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. A fourth man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The men were later released on bail in relation to those matters, with enquiries into the drugs investigation continuing.

Shafique was charged with manslaughter on 9 January and remanded in custody.

‘He did not deserve to lose his life’

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Stephen Jedynak was assaulted on the doorstep of his home and lay fatally injured for several hours inside the address before later being found unresponsive.

“Stephen was a vulnerable 72-year-old man who lived alone and who did not deserve to lose his life in such a harsh and unnecessary way as a result of Shafique’s violent actions.

“We hope it will provide some measure of comfort to Stephen’s family to see him held accountable for causing his death.”

Mr Jedynak’s family said he was a much-loved dad, brother and uncle who remains deeply missed.

They said: “Stephen was 72 years old when he passed away as a result of someone’s reckless actions.

“He was a dad, brother, and uncle and he is missed by our family, especially at gatherings where he used to reminisce about our childhood to the younger generation.”

The family also thanked Pinderfields Hospital’s bereavement team, the Crown Prosecution Service, police investigators and their family liaison officer for their support.