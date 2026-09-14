Missing Maidstone man may have travelled by train to central London

Police searching for a missing Maidstone man have issued an updated appeal after receiving information suggesting he may have travelled to central London.

Mark Jess, 46, was reported missing early on Sunday 13 September 2026 and was last seen in the Lower Fant Road area of Maidstone.

Kent Police now believe Mark may have travelled to Maidstone East railway station before boarding a train towards London Victoria.

Officers remain concerned for his welfare and are urging people in both Kent and London to look out for him.

Description of missing Mark Jess

Mark is white, approximately 6ft 1in tall and bald.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey baseball cap with mesh at the rear, a dark hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

He was also carrying a large rucksack.

Anyone with critical information about Mark’s current whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting reference 13-0332.

Anyone with other information that could help officers locate him should contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat service on the force’s website.