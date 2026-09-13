Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

CHEMICAL ATTACK Chemical substance incident in Crawley: woman arrested on suspicion of GBH

Chemical substance incident in Crawley: woman arrested on suspicion of GBH

Emergency services responded to an incident involving a chemical substance at a property in Fletcher Close, Southgate, Crawley, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sussex Police said officers and other emergency services were called to the address at around 5.10am on Sunday, 13 September.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries following the incident.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH). She was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police have stressed that there is no wider risk to the public.

A temporary road closure was put in place in Fletcher Close while emergency services dealt with the incident at the scene.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing during police pursuit in Ossett

POLICE PURSUIT Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing during police pursuit in Ossett

UK News
Woman admits killing vulnerable man in his own home after stabbing him 11 times

HOSPITAL ORDER Woman admits killing vulnerable man in his own home after stabbing him 11 times

Crime, UK News
Woman, 88, named as Jill Gant as police continue Abingdon murder investigation

PICTURED AND NAMED Woman, 88, named as Jill Gant as police continue Abingdon murder investigation

Crime, UK News
Mother condemns police over ‘total failure’ in search for missing son Jack O’Sullivan

FIND JACK Mother condemns police over ‘total failure’ in search for missing son Jack O’Sullivan

Missing Persons, UK News
Afghan murder suspect ‘badly beaten’ inside notorious Greek prison after British aid worker’s death

BADLY BEATEN Afghan murder suspect ‘badly beaten’ inside notorious Greek prison after British aid worker’s death

Crime, UK News

FATAL FIRE Man dies after 17th-floor flat fire in Poplar as firefighters rescue three people

UK News
County lines drug dealer jailed after £223,000 heroin and crack cocaine operation uncovered

CRACK OPERATION County lines drug dealer jailed after £223,000 heroin and crack cocaine operation uncovered

Court News, Crime, UK News
Firefighters cut person free from car after two-vehicle crash near Maidstone

CUT FREE Firefighters cut person free from car after two-vehicle crash near Maidstone

UK News
Man, 76, Arrested For ‘Covering Face Amid Mask Ban’ At Portsmouth Protest

PROTEST POWERS Man, 76, Arrested For ‘Covering Face Amid Mask Ban’ At Portsmouth Protest

Crime, UK News
Man, 26, found dead after emergency services called to Cliftonville street

BODY PROBE LAUNCHED Man, 26, found dead after emergency services called to Cliftonville street

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major canal search underway for missing Devizes woman Marcia

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Major canal search underway for missing Devizes woman Marcia

Missing Persons, UK News
Two Sheffield men jailed over petrol arson attack on 78-year-old woman’s home

ARSON ATTACK Two Sheffield men jailed over petrol arson attack on 78-year-old woman’s home

Court News, UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing Maidstone man as police are concerned for his welfare

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Maidstone man as police are concerned for his welfare

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Dad, 35, shot dead in broad daylight as police hunt gunman in West Lothian

MURDER PROBE Dad, 35, shot dead in broad daylight as police hunt gunman in West Lothian

Crime, UK News
Police Incident in Brighton: Cars Damaged, Person Treated by Paramedics

POLICE LOCKDOWN Police Incident in Brighton: Cars Damaged, Person Treated by Paramedics

UK News
Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Trace Accidental Wi-Fi Login – Found Hiding In Wardrobe

Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Trace Accidental Wi-Fi Login – Found Hiding In Wardrobe

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Drug dealer jailed after throwing 260 wraps of cocaine and heroin while fleeing police

DRUGS WRAP Drug dealer jailed after throwing 260 wraps of cocaine and heroin while fleeing police

Court News, Crime, UK News
Boy, 16, killed after car crashes into tree on A4104 in Worcestershire

FATAL COLLISION Boy, 16, killed after car crashes into tree on A4104 in Worcestershire

UK News
Police hunt six men after officers were assaulted during violent disorder at Eastney Marina

WANTED Police hunt six men after officers were assaulted during violent disorder at Eastney Marina

UK News
Watch Live