Man, 76, Arrested For ‘Covering Face Amid Mask Ban’ At Portsmouth Protest

A 76-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly concealing his identity while wearing a burqa during a protest in Portsmouth.

The arrest was made during demonstrations in the city on Saturday 12 September, after police had warned in advance that new powers restricting the use of face coverings would be enforced.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show officers detaining the elderly man while he was dressed in a full-length face covering resembling a burqa.

Police had warned protesters that anyone using a face covering for the purpose of concealing their identity could face arrest.

New protest powers used

The arrest has been reported as the first made using new powers allowing face coverings to be prohibited at protests.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary had announced ahead of the demonstrations that officers would use powers under the Crime and Policing Act to deal with people deliberately hiding their identities.

The measures followed concerns about disorder and are intended to allow police to identify people involved in criminality while protests are taking place.

Police stressed ahead of the demonstrations that the restrictions would be applied to those attending protests regardless of which group they were associated with.

Arrest sparks debate over face coverings

Images of the 76-year-old’s arrest quickly circulated online and prompted debate over how the new legislation should be applied.

The powers relate to people wearing face coverings for the purpose of concealing their identity during protests, rather than creating a general prohibition on religious clothing or face coverings in public.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has previously called on police chiefs to make full use of powers designed to prevent protesters deliberately concealing their identities.

The issue has also become part of a wider political debate about face coverings, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calling for a broader ban on facial coverings in public.

The Portsmouth arrest comes as police forces begin using the new legislation during demonstrations where restrictions have been formally imposed.