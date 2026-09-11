Heartbreaking tributes to mum, 52, killed at Nottinghamshire home

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a 52-year-old mother who was killed at her home in Nottinghamshire, with her family saying she had her “whole life ahead of her”.

Anna Zukowska was discovered at her home in James Close, Ollerton, shortly before 8pm on Sunday, 6 September.

Her two sons have described their mother as a vibrant woman who had many plans for her future.

In a tribute, they said: “Anna was a wonderful, vibrant person who was full of life and had so many plans for the future.

“She leaves behind countless friends whose lives she touched.”

Anna’s family are mourning her death as the investigation into her killing continues.