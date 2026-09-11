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DOXXING CLAIM Danny Tommo launches fundraiser to relocate mum after Daily Mail ‘doxxing’ claim

Danny Tommo launches fundraiser to relocate mum after Daily Mail ‘doxxing’ claim

Activist Danny Tommo has launched an online fundraiser to help relocate his mother after accusing the Daily Mail of exposing details about where she lives.

Tommo claims his mother has been placed at risk following coverage by the newspaper, which reportedly visited her home and described the property. According to the account circulating online, the address had previously been used to register Tommo’s roofing business at Companies House.

The fundraising appeal has reportedly attracted more than £60,000 in donations.

Protest outside Daily Mail offices

The fundraiser follows a protest outside the Daily Mail’s headquarters, where Tommo and a group of supporters demanded that the newspaper pay for his mother to be moved to another property.

Tommo reportedly gave the newspaper 48 hours to respond to the demand.

He has since turned to supporters to fund the relocation himself, repeatedly promoting the appeal through his social-media accounts.

The campaign has attracted both significant financial support and criticism online, with opponents accusing Tommo of exploiting the controversy to raise money.

Those claims remain allegations and do not, by themselves, establish that donors have been misled or that the fundraising appeal is improper.

Remaining money could fund legal action

Tommo has said his mother will only use the amount necessary to relocate and establish herself elsewhere.

In a statement published with the appeal, he said:

“At my mother’s request, she will only use what she needs to safely relocate herself and start again.

“Once her full relocation has been completed, any remaining funds will be used to instruct a top legal team to deal with what has happened and take the appropriate legal action against the Daily Mail.”

It remains to be seen whether legal proceedings will be brought against the newspaper.

 

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