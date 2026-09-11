Police update after alleged racist attack on six-year-old boy in Chorley park

Police have issued an update following an alleged racist attack involving a six-year-old boy at Harpers Recreation Ground in Chorley.

Lancashire Police said an 11-year-old boy was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage and racially aggravated assault.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Second 11-year-old interviewed by police

A second 11-year-old boy was interviewed by officers on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Police said the six-year-old boy and his family continue to receive support following what happened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was at Harpers Recreation Ground on Saturday afternoon and witnessed the incident, or who has information which could assist the investigation, to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 1021 of 5 September.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the investigation remains active, the circumstances surrounding the allegations have not yet been determined.