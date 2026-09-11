Met Police officer convicted of sexually assaulting woman while off duty

A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at an address in south London.

PC Christopher Gudgeon, 43, who is attached to the Met’s Central South Command Unit, was found guilty following a trial at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 11 September.

The offence took place on 25 June 2022, when Gudgeon was off duty.

The woman, who was known to Gudgeon, reported the incident to police two days later and he was arrested that same day.

Woman forcibly kissed and sexually assaulted

The court heard Gudgeon sexually assaulted the woman over her clothing and forcibly kissed her against her will.

He admitted trying to kiss her twice but claimed during the trial that after she rejected his advances he simply left the property. The court rejected his account and convicted him of sexual assault.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said Gudgeon’s behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.

She said: “Police officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are subject to the highest level of scrutiny.

“Thanks to the woman who came forward, and a thorough investigation by detectives, he has been convicted of a serious offence and will now face a misconduct hearing.”

Gudgeon is currently suspended from duty and will face a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing in due course.

He is due to be sentenced at Inner Crown Court on 20 November.