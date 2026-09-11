Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

DIRTY COP Met Police officer convicted of sexually assaulting woman while off duty

Met Police officer convicted of sexually assaulting woman while off duty

A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at an address in south London.

PC Christopher Gudgeon, 43, who is attached to the Met’s Central South Command Unit, was found guilty following a trial at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 11 September.

The offence took place on 25 June 2022, when Gudgeon was off duty.

The woman, who was known to Gudgeon, reported the incident to police two days later and he was arrested that same day.

Woman forcibly kissed and sexually assaulted

The court heard Gudgeon sexually assaulted the woman over her clothing and forcibly kissed her against her will.

He admitted trying to kiss her twice but claimed during the trial that after she rejected his advances he simply left the property. The court rejected his account and convicted him of sexual assault.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said Gudgeon’s behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.

She said: “Police officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are subject to the highest level of scrutiny.

“Thanks to the woman who came forward, and a thorough investigation by detectives, he has been convicted of a serious offence and will now face a misconduct hearing.”

Gudgeon is currently suspended from duty and will face a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing in due course.

He is due to be sentenced at Inner Crown Court on 20 November.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Community says heartbreaking farewell to two-year-old Peter Mulcaire after hit-and-run

FAREWELL Community says heartbreaking farewell to two-year-old Peter Mulcaire after hit-and-run

UK News
Bishop accused of raping teenage girl after alleged assaults linked to church settings

RAPE CHARGE Bishop accused of raping teenage girl after alleged assaults linked to church settings

Crime, UK News
Police and military honour PC Tom Clough at funeral after A66 tragedy

HEART BREAKING Police and military honour PC Tom Clough at funeral after A66 tragedy

UK News
Emergency crews rush to River Island after mobility scooter incident on escalator

HORRIFIC NEWS Emergency crews rush to River Island after mobility scooter incident on escalator

UK News
Parents deny causing death of one-year-old son who died from severe malnutrition

BABY KILLERS TRIAL Parents deny causing death of one-year-old son who died from severe malnutrition

UK News
Father of teenager killed in A66 crash charged after disturbance at son’s funeral

FATHER CHARGED Father of teenager killed in A66 crash charged after disturbance at son’s funeral

UK News
Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Faversham

CRASH PROBE Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Faversham

UK News
Tumble dryer fire spreads through home as crews battle blaze in West Knighton

HOUSE BLAZE Tumble dryer fire spreads through home as crews battle blaze in West Knighton

UK News
Warning after suspected card-trapping device found on Tesco cash machine in New Malden

ATM CARD TRAP Warning after suspected card-trapping device found on Tesco cash machine in New Malden

UK News
Children killed after huge fire tears through schools in DR Congo and sparks stampede

MANY FEARED DEAD Children killed after huge fire tears through schools in DR Congo and sparks stampede

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Human remains found at Bedfont Lakes lie close to former Bellfield family home

LEVI BELLFIELD Human remains found at Bedfont Lakes lie close to former Bellfield family home

UK News
15-year-old motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Halifax crash

LIFE CHANGING INJURIES 15-year-old motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Halifax crash

UK News
Woman killed in four-vehicle ‘hit-and-run’ crash near Edinburgh named locally

PICTURED AND NAMED Woman killed in four-vehicle ‘hit-and-run’ crash near Edinburgh named locally

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Arsonist jailed after setting series of fires across Canterbury and Ashford in one day

ARSON ATTACKER JAILED Arsonist jailed after setting series of fires across Canterbury and Ashford in one day

Court News, UK News
Both Dartford Tunnels to close overnight as QEII Bridge contraflow planned

TRAFFIC CARNAGE AHEAD Both Dartford Tunnels to close overnight as QEII Bridge contraflow planned

UK News
Woman hit by car at Oldfield Circus as witnesses call for safer crossings

Woman hit by car at Oldfield Circus as witnesses call for safer crossings

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Map of European Companies: A Warning from the Pentagon or Informational Noise?

Map of European Companies: A Warning from the Pentagon or Informational Noise?

UK News
Heartbreaking tributes to two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend

PICTURED AND NAMED Heartbreaking tributes to two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend

UK News
Ninth arrest after Bromley High Street stabbing as four teenagers treated for knife wounds

KNIFE RAMPAGE Ninth arrest after Bromley High Street stabbing as four teenagers treated for knife wounds

Crime, UK News
Watch Live