Smethwick man convicted of terrorism offences after supporting proscribed groups online

A Smethwick man has been convicted of terrorism and public order offences after posting messages on social media supporting proscribed organisations and stirring up racial hatred.

Moin Uddin, 60, was investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands over social media posts made during December 2023 and January 2024.

Following the investigation, Uddin was charged with terrorism and public order offences and went on trial at Birmingham Crown Court at the end of August.

Guilty of five offences

On Tuesday, 8 September, a jury convicted Uddin of three counts of supporting a proscribed organisation.

He was also convicted of two offences of stirring up racial hatred in connection with messages posted online.

Uddin is due to return to court to be sentenced on 10 November.