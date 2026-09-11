Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

IN THE DEAD OF THE NIGHT Cash machine ripped from building linked to Essex funeral directors

A cash machine has been torn from a building connected to a funeral directors in Halstead, Essex, causing significant damage.

Police were called following the incident at around 1.50am on Thursday, 10 September.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle believed to have been used in the incident still running at the scene.

No arrests have been made and a police investigation is underway.

Funeral home remains open

The damaged building is connected to Daniel Robinson & Sons, although the funeral home itself was not damaged.

Craig Collier, chief operating officer at the funeral directors, said the cash machine was housed in a separate connected building.

He said: “It’s not hard to see that it is a funeral home. It would have been fairly clear to them what they are doing.”

Despite the damage, Mr Collier reassured families that the funeral directors remains open and is continuing to support the local community.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

SEO title: Cash machine ripped from building linked to Halstead funeral directors

Meta description: Police are investigating after a cash machine was torn from a building connected to Daniel Robinson & Sons funeral directors in Halstead, Essex.

Slug: cash-machine-ripped-building-halstead-essex-funeral-directors

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Enfield man admits encouraging sexual assaults on drugged and sleeping women through online network

SICK ONLINE NETWORK Enfield man admits encouraging sexual assaults on drugged and sleeping women through online network

UK News
Map of European Companies: A Warning from the Pentagon or Informational Noise?

Map of European Companies: A Warning from the Pentagon or Informational Noise?

UK News
Heartbreaking tributes to two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend

PICTURED AND NAMED Heartbreaking tributes to two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend

UK News
Ninth arrest after Bromley High Street stabbing as four teenagers treated for knife wounds

KNIFE RAMPAGE Ninth arrest after Bromley High Street stabbing as four teenagers treated for knife wounds

Crime, UK News
Huge fire tears through historic Derbyshire church as homes evacuated overnight

ARSON PROBE Huge fire tears through historic Derbyshire church as homes evacuated overnight

UK News
Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maidstone

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maidstone

Crime, UK News
Headteacher reassures parents after teacher convicted of child sex offences

SEXUAL PREDATOR Headteacher reassures parents after teacher convicted of child sex offences

Court News, Crime, UK News
Arsonist jailed after setting series of fires across Canterbury and Ashford in one day

ARSON ATTACKER JAILED Arsonist jailed after setting series of fires across Canterbury and Ashford in one day

Court News, UK News
Both Dartford Tunnels to close overnight as QEII Bridge contraflow planned

TRAFFIC CARNAGE AHEAD Both Dartford Tunnels to close overnight as QEII Bridge contraflow planned

UK News
Woman hit by car at Oldfield Circus as witnesses call for safer crossings

Woman hit by car at Oldfield Circus as witnesses call for safer crossings

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prolific shoplifter jailed after being caught with stolen toys and clothes in Swindon

Prolific shoplifter jailed after being caught with stolen toys and clothes in Swindon

Court News, UK News
Met Police officer convicted of sexually assaulting woman while off duty

DIRTY COP Met Police officer convicted of sexually assaulting woman while off duty

Court News, UK News
One-year-old girl dies at Atherstone home as two arrested on suspicion of child neglect

BABY DEATH PROBE One-year-old girl dies at Atherstone home as two arrested on suspicion of child neglect

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bickley station closed after reports of person struck by train

STRUCK BY A TRAIN Bickley station closed after reports of person struck by train

Travel News, UK News
Scott Green named preferred candidate to become West Midlands Police Chief Constable

NEW COP AT THE TOP Scott Green named preferred candidate to become West Midlands Police Chief Constable

UK News
Man jailed after police find almost £300,000 cash in suitcase under car seat

HOT SEAT Man jailed after police find almost £300,000 cash in suitcase under car seat

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police to use new powers banning face coverings at Portsmouth protests this weekend

PROTEST POWERS Police to use new powers banning face coverings at Portsmouth protests this weekend

UK News
Police update after alleged racist attack on six-year-old boy in Chorley park

RACIST ATTACK Police update after alleged racist attack on six-year-old boy in Chorley park

UK News
Police stop 24 drivers in Wiltshire crackdown on motorists passing horses too closely

POLICE CRACKDOWN Police stop 24 drivers in Wiltshire crackdown on motorists passing horses too closely

UK News
Watch Live