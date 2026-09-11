A cash machine has been torn from a building connected to a funeral directors in Halstead, Essex, causing significant damage.

Police were called following the incident at around 1.50am on Thursday, 10 September.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle believed to have been used in the incident still running at the scene.

No arrests have been made and a police investigation is underway.

Funeral home remains open

The damaged building is connected to Daniel Robinson & Sons, although the funeral home itself was not damaged.

Craig Collier, chief operating officer at the funeral directors, said the cash machine was housed in a separate connected building.

He said: “It’s not hard to see that it is a funeral home. It would have been fairly clear to them what they are doing.”

Despite the damage, Mr Collier reassured families that the funeral directors remains open and is continuing to support the local community.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

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