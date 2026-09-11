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SICK ONLINE NETWORK Enfield man admits encouraging sexual assaults on drugged and sleeping women through online network

Enfield man admits encouraging sexual assaults on drugged and sleeping women through online network

An Enfield man has admitted a series of offences after encouraging members of an online network to sexually assault women who were asleep, unconscious or drugged.

Darren Conway, 52, of Lonsdale Drive, Enfield, pleaded guilty to all charges when he appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 11 September.

Conway had initially been charged with two counts of assisting or encouraging offences relating to the sharing of an intimate photograph or film and sexual assault.

He was subsequently charged with a further seven counts of encouraging sexual assault, as well as offences of voyeurism and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Online forum uncovered during national investigation

The investigation began after an online forum used to share material depicting sexual offending and domestic abuse was uncovered in October 2025.

A national coordination group led by the National Crime Agency was established, with intelligence passed to police forces around the country.

Further information provided by Greater Manchester Police led Metropolitan Police officers to identify Conway as a member of the online group.

He was arrested on 30 July after officers executed a warrant at his Enfield home and seized digital devices.

Police said messages recovered from the devices showed Conway encouraging other members to engage in drug-facilitated sexual offending.

In one exchange, Conway urged another person to remove the clothing and underwear of a sleeping woman and sexually assault her. He later requested images of the assault.

Investigators also established that Conway had watched sleeping women through the online network on more than ten occasions. Police said the women were unaware they were being viewed and could not consent.

Commander Andy Day of the Metropolitan Police described Conway’s actions as “shocking”, saying his encouragement of sexual offending against unconscious or incapacitated women placed victims at serious risk of harm.

Tracy Easton, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London South, said organised drug-facilitated sexual assault was “abhorrent” and expressed hope that Conway’s guilty pleas would encourage other potential victims to come forward.

Police working to identify victims

Officers are continuing efforts to identify victims appearing in footage recovered from Conway’s devices.

Police believe much of the offending depicted took place in the UK, although some victims may be overseas.

Conway will be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 30 October.

Anyone with information concerning drug-facilitated sexual offending or related online offending can contact police on 101, or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

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