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BABY DEATH PROBE One-year-old girl dies at Atherstone home as two arrested on suspicion of child neglect

One-year-old girl dies at Atherstone home as two arrested on suspicion of child neglect

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect following the death of a one-year-old girl in Atherstone, Warwickshire.

Police were called to a property in the town at around 11.50am on Friday, 11 September, following reports that the child was in cardiac arrest.

Emergency services attended, but despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics, the girl died.

Two remain in police custody

Warwickshire Police confirmed that a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Both remained in police custody while enquiries continued.

A police scene has been established and Long Street has been partially closed as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “We know many will find this news upsetting.”

Police said officers would remain in the area and encouraged anyone with concerns to speak to them.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death have been released.

 

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