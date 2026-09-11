Tunisian man jailed for nine years after targeting five women in St Helier

A man has been jailed for nine years after targeting five women during a series of sexual and violent attacks in St Helier town centre.

Abdelkarim Arfaoui, 27, a Tunisian national who had been living in Jersey for around six months, was convicted at Jersey’s Royal Court of 10 offences, including attempted rape, sexual touching and grave and criminal assault.

The offences were committed during a 90-minute period between approximately 6am and 7.30am on November 30, 2025.

CCTV evidence showed Arfaoui making a series of approaches to women in St Helier during the morning.

A jury convicted him following around four hours of deliberations.

Judge brands Arfaoui dangerous

Arfaoui has now been sentenced to nine years in prison, with the court finding that he poses a high risk of causing sexual harm to women.

A 15-year restraining order was also imposed to protect one of his victims.

The offences for which he was convicted included attempted rape, sexual touching, grave and criminal assault, common assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

The court was told Arfaoui had shown no remorse for his offending and had also been disruptive during proceedings.

The Crown is expected to recommend that he is deported from Jersey after completing his sentence.