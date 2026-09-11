Huge fire tears through historic Derbyshire church as homes evacuated overnight

Firefighters have tackled a major blaze which ripped through a historic church in Kilburn, Derbyshire, forcing residents from nearby homes during the night.

Emergency crews were called to the church on Chapel Street at around 12.24am on Friday, 11 September, after flames engulfed the building.

Six Fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and a support vehicle were sent to the scene as crews battled the blaze.

A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated while police closed Chapel Street and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Residents told to keep windows closed

No injuries have been reported.

People living nearby were advised to keep their doors and windows shut because of smoke from the fire.

One resident described the fire as being “like an inferno” and said the heat and falling debris had made it difficult to see across the street.

The church was built in 1891 and has been described locally as a beautiful and historic building. It closed in 2020 and had subsequently been earmarked for conversion into apartments.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed homes had been evacuated and said residents would be told when it was safe to return.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the full extent of the damage has yet to be established.