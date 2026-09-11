Both Dartford Tunnels to close overnight as QEII Bridge contraflow planned

Drivers using the Dartford Crossing are being warned of disruption this weekend when both northbound tunnels close overnight for emergency services exercises.

The two Dartford Tunnels will close from 8pm on Saturday, September 12, until 5am on Sunday, meaning northbound traffic will be diverted across the QEII Bridge.

A contraflow system will operate on the bridge to allow northbound, anticlockwise A282/M25 traffic to continue across the Thames.

The QEII Bridge will remain available to clockwise traffic, although lane restrictions will be necessary to accommodate the contraflow and motorists have been warned that journeys could take longer than usual.

Junction slip roads also closing

The A282 northbound entry slips at Junctions 1a and 1b will also close while the emergency exercise takes place.

The weekend shutdown forms part of a wider series of closures affecting the Dartford Crossing.

The west tunnel will close from 11pm on Friday, September 11, until 6am on Saturday, with northbound traffic using the east tunnel.

It will close again from 10.30pm on Sunday until 5.30am on Monday, followed by further overnight closures from Monday to Thursday next week.

Further west tunnel closures are scheduled from 10pm to 5.30am between September 14 and 17, followed by an 11pm to 6am closure on Friday, September 18.

Drivers travelling through Dartford on Saturday night are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys because of the unusual two-way operation across the QEII Bridge.