Community says heartbreaking farewell to two-year-old Peter Mulcaire after hit-and-run

A community has come together to say a heartbreaking farewell to two-year-old Peter Mulcaire, who was killed in a hit-and-run outside his home in Rathkeale.

Family, friends and local residents gathered for the toddler’s funeral, with deeply personal tributes reflecting the things Peter loved during his short life.

Inside the church, Peter’s favourite songs were played as his parents held his small blue casket.

In a poignant moment during the service, his baby sister Delilah was baptised, creating a lasting connection between the siblings as the family mourned Peter’s death.

Mourners dress as Peter’s favourite characters

Some mourners attended dressed as Peter’s favourite cartoon characters, while items symbolising his life were placed beside his coffin.

They included his buggy and pony bridle, reflecting memories of the little boy and the things that were important to him.

Following the service, Peter’s final journey continued to New Cemetery in Rathkeale, where his coffin was carried by horse-drawn carriage.

Man arrested following fatal collision

Peter died following a hit-and-run outside his home last Saturday.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

He was later released pending analysis of a blood or urine sample.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death remains ongoing.