Scarborough rapist jailed for more than eight years after admitting offence days before trial

A Scarborough man has been jailed for more than eight years for rape after changing his plea just days before he was due to stand trial.

Phill Blunt, 39, was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison at York Crown Court on Tuesday, following what North Yorkshire Police described as a long-running investigation.

Blunt had been due to face trial before changing his plea and admitting the offence in July, meaning the victim no longer had to give evidence before a jury.

Victim speaks after sentencing

Following the case, the woman described the difficulty of coming forward and reporting Blunt to police.

In a statement, she said: “Reporting him to the police was one of the hardest things I have ever done, but it was also the best decision I could have made.”

Blunt has also been made subject to a restraining order designed to protect the victim following his release.

He will remain on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

The sentence brings to an end a lengthy criminal investigation during which the victim had been preparing to give evidence at Blunt’s trial.