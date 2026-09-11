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ARSON ATTACKER JAILED Arsonist jailed after setting series of fires across Canterbury and Ashford in one day

Arsonist jailed after setting series of fires across Canterbury and Ashford in one day

An arsonist who started a series of fires and damaged businesses, vehicles and property across Canterbury and Ashford in the space of 24 hours has been jailed.

Kian Minister, 24, of no fixed address, admitted multiple offences committed on 27 March 2026.

His offending began at around 5.30am when he set Fire to a wheelie bin on Sturry High Street, destroying it.

Minister had also attempted to start a fire at Stour Retail Park by setting light to a toilet roll, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

He later set fire to tyres outside a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Mill Road, with the flames spreading and causing damage to the building.

Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended and firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Further offences at Ashford International

Later the same day, Minister travelled to Ashford International railway station, where he used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to damage a footbridge.

 

He also smashed the windscreens of three cars using a traffic cone.

Police were called and Minister was arrested shortly afterwards near a skip outside the station, where he had also set fire to further items which subsequently burned out.

He was charged the following day with three counts of arson, three counts of criminal damage, attempted arson and attempted criminal damage.

After pleading guilty, Minister was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on 4 September to 18 months in prison. The sentence included a two-month custodial term for breaching a community order.

Investigating officer PC Evie Taylor-Ryall said Minister’s “reckless yet deliberate actions” caused significant damage and potentially placed members of the public at risk.

She said swift police enquiries secured evidence linking him to the incidents, allowing multiple charges to be authorised within 24 hours of his arrest.

 

 

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