Human remains found at Bedfont Lakes lie close to former Bellfield family home

Human remains uncovered at Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Feltham were found close to a property once owned by the family of jailed murderer Levi Bellfield.

A woman’s skull was discovered after wildfires swept through part of the country park last month, with further human remains later found nearby.

The Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation and forensic teams have continued searching the area, known locally as “The Pit”, close to Heathrow Airport.

Police believe the remains are those of a woman aged between 25 and 45.

Bellfield link remains speculative

The discovery has prompted speculation because of Bellfield’s historic links to the surrounding area.

A property once owned by his family is around half a mile from the park, while Bellfield is said to have lived at several addresses within a short drive of the lakes.

Bellfield, now 58, spent much of his life in areas including Hounslow, Hanworth and Feltham and worked as a wheel-clamper.

Former police intelligence officer and crime author Chris Clark believes the location could be significant because serial offenders often operate in areas they know well.

He said: “Serial killers operate in areas they are familiar with.

“I think the woods is a potential hotspot for Levi Bellfield’s unresolved victims.”

Clark has also suggested possible links to the unsolved disappearances of Elizabeth Chau, Lola Shenkoya and Iwona Kaminska, all of whom vanished from areas of West London.

However, there is currently no evidence publicly confirming Bellfield is connected to the remains found at Bedfont Lakes.

Area previously searched by police

The waters around Bedfont Lakes were also searched by police in 2009 during inquiries connected to Bellfield and the murder of Milly Dowler.

Bellfield is serving life sentences for the murders of Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler, as well as the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy.

Forensic officers remain at the country park while DNA testing and identification work continue.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are keeping an open mind about the discovery and stressed that any suggestion of a connection to Bellfield remains speculative at this stage.