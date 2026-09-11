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HIT AND RUN ROBBERY Man, 63, seriously injured after being hit by car and robbed of e-bike in Shipley

Man, 63, seriously injured after being hit by car and robbed of e-bike in Shipley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 63-year-old man was seriously injured during a robbery in Shipley.

The man was riding an electric bike along Fair Bank at around 10.30pm on Wednesday when he was struck by a dark blue car.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle, believed to be a Volkswagen, then got out and assaulted him.

They are alleged to have stolen his electric bike before riding away towards Owlet Road, with the car following behind.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated for a serious leg injury.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the vehicles involved or may have relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.

 

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