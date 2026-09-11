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Woman hit by car at Oldfield Circus as witnesses call for safer crossings

Woman hit by car at Oldfield Circus as witnesses call for safer crossings

A woman was taken into the care of emergency services after being hit by a car at Oldfield Circus in Northolt, prompting renewed calls for improved pedestrian crossings in the area.

Local residents raised concerns following the Collision, with an initial social media post asking for information about the condition of the woman involved.

Unconfirmed rumours subsequently circulated suggesting the woman had died, but a local business owner who went to help at the scene said the woman was alive, conscious and talking while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Shop owner rushed to help injured woman

Alma Patel, who identified herself as the owner of Rose Beauty salon at Oldfield Circus, said the collision happened opposite her business.

She approached officers to offer assistance and brought fleece blankets from her shop after noticing the injured woman appeared cold.

Patel said: “The lady who was hit by the car was conscious, talking and calm.”

She said the blankets were later used to provide privacy while ambulance crews examined the woman. Patel estimated the casualty was in her 60s or 70s, although her age and injuries have not been officially confirmed.

A witness reportedly told Patel that the car had been travelling quickly before the collision, but that account has not been independently or officially confirmed.

Calls for pedestrian crossings

The incident has also prompted fresh concerns about pedestrian safety around Oldfield Circus, particularly because of nearby schools.

Patel said she had previously raised the need for additional zebra crossings in the area and has now contacted the council’s transport department.

There has not yet been an official update confirming the woman’s condition or the full circumstances of the collision.

 

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