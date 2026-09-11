Heartbreaking tributes to two cyclists killed in crash near Gravesend

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to two cyclists who died following a Collision with a car near Gravesend.

Steven Anscomb and Natasha Lewis were killed following the collision on Sole Street in Cobham at around 7.47am on Sunday, 6 September 2026.

Both cyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.

‘We love you forever Steve’

Mr Anscomb’s wife Fiona and daughters Liberty and Imogen described him as an “amazing, kind, caring, hardworking dad, friend” and “the most amazing husband”.

They said Steven had gone out that Sunday morning for his final training ride ahead of a planned major cycle ride to Amsterdam.

In their tribute, the family said:

“Sadly, he never came home. “He will be so very deeply missed by so many and has been robbed of the special times of life. “We love you forever Steve.”

‘My mum was one of a kind’

Ms Lewis’s daughter Hermione described her mother as an “amazing, thoughtful, and strong woman”.

She said exercise was one of her mother’s true loves and that she had so many more years of life ahead of her.

Hermione added:

“I am truly so grateful to have her as my mum. “My heart goes out to everyone that has ever felt this pain. My mum was one of a kind. “Mum, I love you so much.”

The deaths of Steven Anscomb and Natasha Lewis followed the collision on Sole Street on Sunday morning.