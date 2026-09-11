Man jailed after police find almost £300,000 cash in suitcase under car seat

A man has been jailed after police discovered almost £300,000 in cash hidden inside a padlocked suitcase beneath the driver’s seat of his car.

Philip Aryeetey, 55, of Tanhouse Road, Thornton, was stopped by officers on the M57 near junction 5 on 24 October 2025.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered £299,440 in cash concealed inside the locked suitcase.

Cocaine and Taser found at home

Officers subsequently searched Aryeetey’s home, where they seized a further £2,000 in cash, 65g of cocaine and a Taser.

Aryeetey pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing criminal property, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of a prohibited firearm.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, 10 September.

The investigation was conducted by the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership, a joint team involving Merseyside Police and the National Crime Agency.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Stephenson described the discovery as a “significant cash seizure”.

He added: “Aryeetey thought he could lock away nearly £300,000 in cash and we wouldn’t find it. Sadly for him he’s now locked up himself.”