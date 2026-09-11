Driver issues warning after passenger window suddenly shatters on A2 near Bluewater

A motorist has warned other drivers to remain vigilant after their passenger window suddenly shattered while travelling on the A2 near Bluewater.

The driver said the incident happened on Thursday night while travelling London-bound and approaching the Bluewater turn-off.

According to their account, the front passenger window shattered without warning, sending glass across the passenger side of the vehicle and affecting their visibility.

Despite the shock, the motorist managed to move safely across the lanes and pull over.

The driver plans to report the incident to police

The driver was not injured but said the vehicle could not be driven safely and had to be recovered and towed home.

They have since heard reports suggesting objects may have been thrown or fired at vehicles in the area, although there is currently no evidence confirming that this caused the window to shatter.

The motorist said they intended to report what happened to police so officers could establish whether any similar incidents had been reported.

They are also appealing for anyone who experienced something similar on the A2 around the Bluewater junction on Thursday night to contact police.

Motorists travelling through the area, particularly after dark, have been urged to remain vigilant.