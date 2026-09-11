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SEXUAL PREDATOR Headteacher reassures parents after teacher convicted of child sex offences

Headteacher reassures parents after teacher convicted of child sex offences

A Chippenham headteacher has reassured parents that safeguarding procedures were followed after former teacher Bronwen James was convicted of sexual offences involving pupils.

Lisa Percy, headteacher of Hardenhuish School, contacted parents and carers following the conclusion of James’s trial at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday, 10 September.

James, 30, a former PE teacher, was found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust. The convictions relate to a 16-year-old boy who attended Bitterne Park School in Southampton.

The conclusion of the trial also allowed details of James’s previous guilty pleas involving two younger girls to be reported.

Previous offences involving pupils

In January 2026, James admitted sexual communications with a 13-year-old girl while she was working at Hardenhuish School. She also admitted sexual activity with the girl after she turned 14.

James separately pleaded guilty to sexual communications with another 13-year-old girl at Bitterne Park School and sexual activity with that victim.

Following the verdicts, Mrs Percy wrote to families to reassure them about the safeguarding arrangements at Hardenhuish.

She praised the “courage and strength” of the young people who came forward and gave evidence and said the school’s thoughts remained with everyone affected.

Mrs Percy said safeguarding pupils remained the school’s highest priority and that its procedures were regularly reviewed.

She said: “It is important to emphasise that we have acted appropriately throughout and have followed all relevant safeguarding procedures.”

The headteacher added that recruitment was conducted in accordance with the Government’s Keeping Children Safe in Education statutory guidance, with staff subject to DBS and other appropriate background checks.

Police describe James as ‘sexual predator’

Wiltshire Police said James had abused the position of trust she held as a teacher.

Detective Investigator Francesca Mason, from the Child Abuse Investigation Team, said the children under James’s supervision had every right to regard her as a source of support and guidance.

She said James instead “betrayed the trust placed in her” and manipulated children for her own sexual gratification, describing her as a “sexual predator”.

James was released on bail and is due to return to court on 14 September, when she is expected to be remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

 

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