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MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maidstone

Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maidstone

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man who was found with suspected stab wounds at a property in Maidstone.

Kent Police was called to Knightrider Street at 10.21pm on Monday, 7 September 2026, following reports of an assault.

Officers attended alongside other emergency services and found a man in his 40s inside the property with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene but he was pronounced dead. His next of kin has been informed.

Murder charge

Following an investigation by the Kent Police Major Crime Unit, Bradley Patton, 26, of Gordon Road, Greater London, was charged with murder on Thursday, 10 September.

He is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, 11 September.

A 22-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the investigation was released from custody on 8 September and police have confirmed she will face no further investigation.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to police and has information about the incident should contact the Major Crime Unit on 01622 652006, quoting reference 07-1774.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Proceedings against Patton are now active and he is entitled to a fair trial.

 

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