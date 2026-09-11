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HIT BY A TRAIN Piccadilly line suspended as emergency services respond to casualty on track

Piccadilly line suspended as emergency services respond to casualty on track

A major emergency services response has been reported at Turnpike Lane as a casualty on the track caused serious disruption to the Piccadilly line.

Transport for London reported no service between King’s Cross St Pancras and Arnos Grove, with severe delays across the remainder of the Piccadilly line while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Passengers were advised that tickets were being accepted on London Buses, Great Northern, London Overground and South Western Railway services.

Emergency response at Turnpike Lane

Residents reported seeing a substantial emergency services presence in the Turnpike Lane area, including police, ambulances and fire crews. One witness also reported seeing an air ambulance land nearby.

Another local reported seeing two fire engines, four police cars, two police vans, two ambulances and two London Underground vehicles.

Several social-media posts claimed a person had entered the tracks at Turnpike Lane, but this has not been officially confirmed.

There were also unverified claims circulating locally of a stabbing. However, TfL’s information described the incident as a “casualty on the track”, and another local specifically disputed reports of a stabbing.

There has been no confirmed update on the casualty’s condition.

 

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