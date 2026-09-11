Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HEATHROW CS ATTACK Four men admit affray after CS spray attack caused chaos at Heathrow Airport

Four men admit affray after CS spray attack caused chaos at Heathrow Airport

Four men have admitted affray following a violent incident at Heathrow Airport in which suspected CS spray affected dozens of passengers and staff and led to five people being taken to hospital.

Tyrone Richards, 31, Anton Clarke-Butcher, 25, Omoneke Whyte, 31, and Denzel Eduardo, 29, pleaded guilty to affray at Isleworth Crown Court in June. Details of the incident emerged during their sentencing hearing on Friday, 11 September.

The disturbance happened at the Terminal 3 multi-storey car park on 7 December 2025, when the area was busy with passengers arriving at Heathrow and others meeting incoming travellers.

The court heard that three of the defendants, wearing face coverings and dark clothing, sprayed a substance believed to be CS spray into a lift shortly after 8am.

Inside were two women who had arrived on a flight from Johannesburg and two men who had met them at the airport.

Passengers caught up in spray

The effects spread beyond those directly involved in the confrontation, with members of the public suffering breathing problems, coughing and vomiting.

A barista working at a nearby Caffè Nero told the court she began coughing and vomiting blood, saying she had felt fine before becoming suddenly unwell.

Another airport worker described feeling dizzy and close to passing out, while a passenger who had arrived from South Africa said her 14-month-old son began coughing.

Another witness estimated that between 20 and 30 people were coughing and said he was struggling to breathe.

Five people were taken to hospital following the incident.

Suitcases stolen from women

The court heard that the two women who had arrived from Johannesburg later went to the airport’s taxi forecourt, where they were followed and their suitcases were taken. The luggage was never recovered.

One of the women was sprayed in the face at close range with CS gas, causing her to cough and choke.

The incident resulted in a major emergency response, with armed police deployed and Terminal 3 locked down.

Travel was severely disrupted, including shuttle bus and rail services.

Richards was arrested while still at Heathrow, while the other three men were subsequently identified and arrested.

Prosecutor Gary Rutter told the court that members of the public had been left “coughing, vomiting” and that some had vomited blood.

 

Lawyers representing the defendants made mitigation submissions to the court, including disputes over who had discharged the CS spray.

 

The sentencing hearing is continuing.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Aviation

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Emergency crews rush to River Island after mobility scooter incident on escalator

HORRIFIC NEWS Emergency crews rush to River Island after mobility scooter incident on escalator

UK News
Parents deny causing death of one-year-old son who died from severe malnutrition

BABY KILLERS TRIAL Parents deny causing death of one-year-old son who died from severe malnutrition

UK News
Father of teenager killed in A66 crash charged after disturbance at son’s funeral

FATHER CHARGED Father of teenager killed in A66 crash charged after disturbance at son’s funeral

UK News
Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Faversham

CRASH PROBE Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Faversham

UK News
Tumble dryer fire spreads through home as crews battle blaze in West Knighton

HOUSE BLAZE Tumble dryer fire spreads through home as crews battle blaze in West Knighton

UK News
Warning after suspected card-trapping device found on Tesco cash machine in New Malden

ATM CARD TRAP Warning after suspected card-trapping device found on Tesco cash machine in New Malden

UK News
Children killed after huge fire tears through schools in DR Congo and sparks stampede

MANY FEARED DEAD Children killed after huge fire tears through schools in DR Congo and sparks stampede

UK News
15-year-old motorcyclist fighting for life after Halifax crash as man arrested

FIGHTING FOR LIFE 15-year-old motorcyclist fighting for life after Halifax crash as man arrested

Crime, UK News
University professor sacked after female students make sexual harassment and coercion allegations

University professor sacked after female students make sexual harassment and coercion allegations

UK News

POLICE UPDATE Former PE teacher convicted of sexual offences involving three teenage pupils

Court News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fire chief condemns attack on firefighter during Sheffield apartment blaze

CREWS UNDER ATTACK Fire chief condemns attack on firefighter during Sheffield apartment blaze

UK News
Scarborough rapist jailed for more than eight years after admitting offence days before trial

HARDEST THING TO DO Scarborough rapist jailed for more than eight years after admitting offence days before trial

Court News, Crime, UK News
Woman who falsely accused 10 men of rape has sentence increased to seven years

FAKE RAPE VICTIM Woman who falsely accused 10 men of rape has sentence increased to seven years

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
€5.8bn Raid: Inside Germany’s Illegal Gambling Money Trail

€5.8bn Raid: Inside Germany’s Illegal Gambling Money Trail

World News
Armed police operation sparks major disruption in Dagenham

LOCKDOWN Armed police operation sparks major disruption in Dagenham

UK News
Tunisian man jailed for nine years after targeting five women in St Helier

SERIAL RAPIST Tunisian man jailed for nine years after targeting five women in St Helier

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Huge fire tears through historic Derbyshire church as homes evacuated overnight

ARSON PROBE Huge fire tears through historic Derbyshire church as homes evacuated overnight

UK News
Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maidstone

MURDER CHARGE Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maidstone

Crime, UK News
Headteacher reassures parents after teacher convicted of child sex offences

SEXUAL PREDATOR Headteacher reassures parents after teacher convicted of child sex offences

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live