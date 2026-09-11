A34 closed in both directions after serious motorcycle and van crash in Oxfordshire

The A34 has been closed in both directions in Oxfordshire following a serious Collision involving a motorcycle and a van.

The major route is shut between the A4185 at Chilton and the A4130 at Didcot, with motorists being warned to expect delays.

Emergency services, including Thames Valley Police and Thames Valley Air Ambulance, are at the scene.

National Highways Traffic Officers are also assisting with traffic management while the road remains closed.

Diversions in place

Northbound motorists are being diverted from the A34 at the Chilton Interchange, travelling via the A4185 towards Rowstock before taking the A4130 Abingdon Road and rejoining the A34 at the Milton Interchange.

Southbound traffic is being taken off at the Milton Interchange, before following the A4130 and A4185 through Rowstock and returning to the A34 at Chilton.

National Highways has advised motorists to allow additional time, consider alternative routes or delay their journeys where possible.

There is currently no further information on the condition of those involved in the collision.