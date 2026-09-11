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TRUMP PROTEST Water cannon trucks deployed to Dublin ahead of protests during Donald Trump visit

Water cannon trucks deployed to Dublin ahead of protests during Donald Trump visit

Water cannon trucks normally used by the Police Service of Northern Ireland have arrived in Dublin ahead of protests expected during US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland.

The vehicles are understood to be Somati RCV9000 water cannons, which have been brought across from Northern Ireland to support policing operations in the Irish capital.

The vehicles have reportedly been registered for use in Ireland and marked for An Garda Síochána, although some Police Service of Northern Ireland markings remain visible.

Security preparations ahead of protests

Their arrival comes as authorities prepare for demonstrations expected in Dublin during President Trump’s visit.

An Garda Síochána has also recently acquired its own BAI ARV 6200 water cannon vehicles, adding to the public-order resources available to officers.

The deployment of the Northern Ireland vehicles forms part of heightened preparations ahead of Saturday’s expected protests.

There has been no indication that the water cannons will necessarily be used, with their presence forming part of contingency arrangements for the policing operation.

 

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