Ninth arrest after Bromley High Street stabbing as four teenagers treated for knife wounds

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing incident on Bromley High Street which left four people with knife wounds.

Police were called to Bromley High Street at around 2.15pm following violence which officers have described as an “isolated incident”.

The 21-year-old, who was himself stabbed during the incident, was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition. His injuries have since been assessed as not life-threatening.

Three teenage boys also stabbed

Three boys aged between 14 and 17 also suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The four injured males have all been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Four other boys, also aged between 14 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, taking the number of arrests connected with the incident to eight, according to the latest information contained in the report.

Police have increased patrols in the area while officers continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the violence.

Chief Inspector David Cooper said police recognised the impact the incident would have on the community and encouraged anyone with information or concerns to speak to officers.