Police to use new powers banning face coverings at Portsmouth protests this weekend

Police will use new powers restricting face coverings during rival protests planned in Portsmouth this weekend following recent disorder in the city.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said the measures will apply to all groups attending demonstrations on Saturday, 12 September, and will be enforced “equally and impartially”.

An anti-illegal immigration protest and an anti-racism demonstration are expected to take place at the same time.

The decision follows disorder in Eastney last Sunday, with police saying the additional powers are intended to help prevent crime and disorder while protecting the right to peaceful protest.

Face coverings restricted across large part of Portsmouth

Under Section 158 of the Crime and Policing Act 2025, police can prohibit the use of face coverings intended to conceal a person’s identity during protest activity within a designated area.

The restriction will cover a large part of Portsmouth, including Southsea, Eastney, Old Portsmouth and the city centre.

A Section 60AA order will also operate across the same area, giving officers powers to require people to remove items being used to conceal their identity. Refusing to comply could lead to arrest.

Both measures will operate from 10am on Saturday until 10am on Sunday, 13 September.

Police warn violence and disruption will not be tolerated

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Bartolomeo said specialist teams were prepared for the demonstrations and stressed that the measures were not intended to prevent lawful protest.

He said: “It is important to stress that this power will apply to any groups that attend the protest and will be enforced equally and impartially.”

Police said they would support people wishing to express their views peacefully and lawfully but would take robust action against anyone seeking to cause violence or disruption.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan welcomed the decision, saying the measures would help police keep people safe following the disorder in Eastney.