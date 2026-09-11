Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on M42 as motorway remains closed

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on the M42, prompting a major police investigation and lengthy motorway closure.

West Mercia Police were called to the westbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 2 at around 10.15pm on Thursday, 10 September, after a pedestrian was struck by a silver Vauxhall Insignia.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said enquiries are continuing to establish his identity.

M42 remains closed for investigation

The M42 westbound remains closed between junction 3 for Portway and Redditch and junction 2 for Alvechurch and Hopwood while collision investigators carry out work at the scene.

Police warned that the eastbound carriageway may also be subject to temporary closures during the day.

The westbound closure is expected to remain in place for several hours, with diversions in operation and motorists advised to use alternative routes.

Dashcam appeal

West Mercia Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was travelling in the area at the time and may have relevant dashcam footage, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].