Scott Green named preferred candidate to become West Midlands Police Chief Constable

Scott Green has been named as the preferred candidate to become the next Chief Constable of West Midlands Police.

Mr Green, who has served as Acting Chief Constable since January 2026, has been selected by West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster as his preferred choice to lead the force permanently.

However, the appointment has not yet been confirmed.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Panel will hold a confirmation hearing on 28 September, when members will consider whether to approve the appointment.

‘Rigorous selection process’

The decision follows a selection process which included interviews involving young people, partners and stakeholders, as well as West Midlands Police officers and staff.

Candidates then underwent a formal interview with a panel chaired by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Mr Foster said: “I am pleased to name Scott Green as my preferred candidate to become Chief Constable of West Midlands Police.

“This followed a rigorous selection process.

“I am looking forward to our attendance before the Police and Crime Panel on 28 September 2026. I will recommend that the Panel confirm the appointment of my preferred candidate.”

Mr Green said he would be “absolutely delighted” to continue serving communities across the West Midlands and would be honoured to lead the force’s officers, staff and volunteers.

A final decision will follow the Police and Crime Panel confirmation process.