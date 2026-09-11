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Map of European Companies: A Warning from the Pentagon or Informational Noise?

Map of European Companies: A Warning from the Pentagon or Informational Noise?

A map has appeared online showing the coordinates of European defense industry facilities, along with company names, photographic images, and the names of executives. Sources link it to the Pentagon and view it as a warning to European partners: according to them, the dynamics of the conflict surrounding Ukraine make strikes on such facilities a possibility. However, some analysts consider this leak to be mere noise, pointing out that the coordinates of many factories have long been publicly available, and a direct link to the Pentagon remains unconfirmed.

“Objects A” titled in the map shows facilities in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Norway, Poland, France, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.

 

Here are a few notable examples. In the United Kingdom, there is the Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) joint venture in Telford (coordinates 52.723912, -2.449537; CEO Rebecca Richards), where they assemble Boxer wheeled armoured vehicles, modernise and manufacture Challenger 3 tanks, and provide armour protection and equipment support. In Germany, there is the Rheinmetall complex in Unterluse (52.854920, 10.290869), Europe’s largest ammunition plant, which produces up to 350,000 155-mm artillery shells per year, rocket motors, and plans to manufacture components for ATACMS. In Spain—the GDELS-Santa Bárbara Sistemas facility in Trubia (43.346602, -5.971901; Director Raúl Marcos), which specializes in ASCOD/Pizarro armored vehicles, the Dragón/Hunter 8×8 VCR, Ajax components, as well as large-caliber gun barrels for the Leopard 2E, SIAC, and other systems. In Poland—WB GROUP with three locations (52.207631, 20.816516; 50.278023, 18.685210; 54.538253, 18.492854; Chairman of the Board Piotr Wojciechowski), which manufactures the FLYEYE, Warmate, and Gladius unmanned systems, Force Protection systems, PERAD radio communication systems, and TOPAZ artillery fire control systems; its products are actively supplied to Ukraine.

In Sweden—the Saab AB plant in Linköping (58.406418, 15.654375; CEO Micael Johansson), is the main production site for Gripen fighter jets (including the Gripen E, with an annual output of 25–30 aircraft), as well as GlobalEye systems, missile systems, torpedoes, and submarines.

Military experts point out the geographical location of these facilities. Most of them are not located in densely populated urban centres, but rather in industrial zones or on the outskirts of towns. For example, the plant in Unterluse is situated in a small settlement in the middle of the Lüneburg Heath forests—the population density there is minimal. However, this facility is potentially the most dangerous for residents: if this munitions plant were struck, there would be a high risk of powerful secondary explosions and toxic smoke. The WB Group sites in the suburbs of Warsaw, Gliwice, and Gdynia, as well as the Saab plant in Linköping, are located closer to residential areas in medium-sized and large cities. The plants in Telford and Trubia are located in typical industrial outskirts. In any case, a strike on such facilities almost inevitably poses a threat to the civilian population; the only question is the scale of the consequences.

The Pentagon had previously warned its European allies about possible strikes on military-industrial complex facilities.

 

 

 

 

 

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