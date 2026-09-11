Prolific shoplifter jailed after being caught with stolen toys and clothes in Swindon

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed after being caught with stolen toys and clothing in Swindon town centre.

Kelly Thirkettle, 46, of Wharf Road, Wroughton, appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 11 September, where she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and fraud by false representation.

She was also wanted on a warrant after failing to comply with a previous community order and was sentenced to 33 weeks in prison.

Stolen goods found during police search

Police detained Thirkettle in Swindon town centre on Thursday afternoon after she was seen acting suspiciously.

Officers searched her and discovered stolen toys and clothing.

Police said Thirkettle had also been using a family member’s details to purchase clothing online. She was remanded in custody overnight before being brought before magistrates.

PC Paul Bezzant described Thirkettle as a “prolific offender” and welcomed the custodial sentence.

He said: “She has continued to show a total disregard for the law, for people and their property which is evidenced in her reoffending and failure to comply with a community order.”