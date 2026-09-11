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MULTIPLE ARRESTS Ten arrested after Dagenham stabbing as police seize suspected firearms from nearby property

Ten arrested after Dagenham stabbing as police seize suspected firearms from nearby property

Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after police investigating a stabbing in Dagenham discovered a number of suspected firearms at a nearby property.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Rusper Road, Dagenham, at around 10.42am on Thursday, 10 September, following reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 20s was found injured and taken to hospital by paramedics.

He was treated for injuries to his arm which were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Suspected firearms discovered during investigation

As officers investigated the stabbing, enquiries led police to a property in nearby Clementhorpe Road.

A search was carried out, and officers discovered what police described as “a number of suspected firearms”.

Eight men and two women, aged between 30 and 60, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

All ten remained in police custody at the time of the latest update.

Police have not confirmed what connection, if any, the suspected firearms or those arrested have to the earlier stabbing.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

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Topics :CrimeFirePolice

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