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POLICE MANHUNT Police hunt convicted attempted murderer who stabbed wife and vanished during trial

Police hunt convicted attempted murderer who stabbed wife and vanished during trial

Police are continuing to hunt for a man who stabbed his wife and was later convicted of attempted murder in his absence after failing to attend court.

Sharaz Ali, 45, stabbed his wife on 10 September 2021.

Ali was due to stand trial at Birmingham Crown Court in August 2022 but failed to appear, prompting a bench warrant to be issued for his arrest.

The trial continued in his absence and he was subsequently convicted of attempted murder.

Police believe someone may know where he is

Ali had been living in Stechford, Birmingham, and is also known to have stayed in Croydon, London.

West Midlands Police said officers have worked with other forces and investigated his previous movements in an effort to establish his current whereabouts.

Five years after the stabbing, officers believe someone in Birmingham may have information that could help locate him.

Police have warned members of the public not to approach Ali if they see him.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 999 immediately, quoting investigation number 20/1410584/21.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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