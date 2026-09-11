Hoax call sparks major emergency response and evacuations in Bromley town centre

A hoax call triggered a major police response and the evacuation of buildings in Bromley town centre on Friday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police received a report of a possible incident on 11 September, prompting officers to be dispatched to the area.

Buildings were evacuated as a precaution while the incident was investigated, with an alarm also heard sounding at a local shopping centre.

Police establish call was a hoax

The precise nature of the original report has not been officially disclosed, but the incident was subsequently established to have been a hoax call.

The Metropolitan Police will not be providing further details about the incident in accordance with its press office policy.

The incident comes just over 24 hours after four people were stabbed on Bromley High Street in a separate incident described as isolated.

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with that investigation.

There is nothing in the available information to suggest the two incidents are connected.